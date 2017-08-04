Overview

Dr. Damanjit Ghuman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Ghuman works at Astera Cancer Care in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.