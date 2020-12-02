Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalys Gomez, MD
Overview
Dr. Dalys Gomez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
Allergy Asthma MD24165 W Interstate 10 Ste 126, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 687-1222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez?
I have had several allergists over the years. Dr. Gomez stand at the top of the list. She is extremely intelligent, current, and caring.
About Dr. Dalys Gomez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558367508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
