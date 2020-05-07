Dr. Shone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dallas Shone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dallas Shone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Shone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sapling Grove Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC240 Medical Park Blvd Ste 2400, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 274-6361
-
2
Holston Medical Group105 W Stone Dr Ste 2B, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-1595
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shone?
Excellent service
About Dr. Dallas Shone, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043213101
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shone works at
Dr. Shone has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.