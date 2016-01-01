Dr. Dallas Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dallas Russell, MD
Overview
Dr. Dallas Russell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Locations
Drs. Hudgens Swillie Russell and Strong790 Montclair Rd Ste 210, Birmingham, AL 35213 Directions (205) 595-3600
- 2 13521 Old Highway 280 Ste 121, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 703-8041
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dallas Russell, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1609879253
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.