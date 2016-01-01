See All Neurologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Dallas Russell, MD

Neurology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dallas Russell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Russell works at Grand View Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drs. Hudgens Swillie Russell and Strong
    790 Montclair Rd Ste 210, Birmingham, AL 35213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 595-3600
  2. 2
    13521 Old Highway 280 Ste 121, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 703-8041

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Alzheimer's Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Parkinson's Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tremor
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dallas Russell, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609879253
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dallas Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russell works at Grand View Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Russell’s profile.

    Dr. Russell has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

