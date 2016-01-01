Overview

Dr. Dallas Russell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Russell works at Grand View Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.