Dr. Dallas Paul, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dallas Paul, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dallas Paul, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Surprise, AZ.
Dr. Paul works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Arts of Surprise14815 W Bell Rd Ste 202, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 264-7803Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
Dr Paul & staff are amazing. I HATE the dentist & he is so so patient with me.
About Dr. Dallas Paul, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1770936171
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Paul using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.