Overview

Dr. Dallas Patterson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Patterson works at Patterson Foot & Ankle DPM PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.