Dr. Fleming III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dallas Fleming III, MD
Overview
Dr. Dallas Fleming III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 39 Clarkson St Fl 4, New York, NY 10014 Directions (917) 634-5311
- 2 44 Cook St, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (917) 634-5311
-
3
Tkilgore Counseling LLC1633 Fillmore St Ste 390, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 295-9816Monday1:30pm - 7:30pmTuesday1:30pm - 7:30pmThursday1:30pm - 7:30pmSaturday10:00am - 1:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleming III?
I was impressed at Dr Fleming’s intention to listen and spend time with me. He was really able to put together the social and psychological aspects of my situation to find a solution that works for me, and was respectful of my concerned about being over medicated. He respected the work I have done on my own mental health, and offered some good suggestions for next steps.
About Dr. Dallas Fleming III, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1821135104
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming III accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.