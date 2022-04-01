Dr. Dallas Buchanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dallas Buchanan, MD
Dr. Dallas Buchanan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital - South and Tampa General Hospital.
Vivify Plastic Surgery LLC1000 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 202, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (833) 284-8439
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital - South
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I chose Dr Buchanan for my breast implant removal and reconstruction after learning the folly of not doing my homework (bad experience previously). I discovered that he had done breast cancer reconstruction in addition to great reviews and decided he was the one for me. NO regrets. He prepared me in advance about what to expect and thoroughly covered all the bases. Surgery went well and I couldn't be happier. I look like a 20 year old! Oh, yes, and he's NICE!
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Baptist Health System
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Truman State University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
