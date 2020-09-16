Dr. Dallas Auvil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auvil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dallas Auvil, MD
Overview
Dr. Dallas Auvil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-2692
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was the most considerate and caring Psychiatrist I've ever met, while I was at Lindner Center. Lindner Center has Changed. Wish he was still there in the ECT dept.
About Dr. Dallas Auvil, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922111251
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auvil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auvil accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auvil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Auvil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auvil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auvil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auvil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.