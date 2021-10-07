Dr. Daljit Muttiana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muttiana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daljit Muttiana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University|University Of The Punjab and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Cardiovascular Institute, P.A.355 School St Ste 101, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-3799
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Very low key but covers all the bases with regard to your heart and personal health.
- 45 years of experience
- Texas Tech Univ Hosp|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Guru Nanak Dev Hosp|Oklahoma Univ Med Ctr|The University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Guru Nanak Dev University|University Of The Punjab
- Cardiology
Dr. Muttiana has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muttiana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
