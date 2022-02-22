Dr. Daljit Bal, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daljit Bal, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daljit Bal, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Bal works at
Locations
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
AZ Gastroenterology & Liver Clinic14155 N 83rd Ave Ste 122, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 865-5555Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
AZ Gastroenterology Clinic LLC12301 W Bell Rd Ste A105, Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions (623) 773-1161
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband and I saw Dr. Bal for colonoscopies and an upper endoscopy for me. I found the office staff very professional and Dr. Bal did a good job of explaining the procedures before we went under. I also appreciate Dr. Bal helping me get on top of the problems that I have had with acid reflux: giving me a diet to follow and giving me a better prescription. Although, we didn't see him for the initial consultation, his nurse practitioner did an excellent job of going over instructions before getting the appointments scheduled. We had some problem with the insurance, but once I called the office, they were right on it and solved the problem.
About Dr. Daljit Bal, MB BS
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144273533
Education & Certifications
- E Carolina U Sch Med
- North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills
- GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab
