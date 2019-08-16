See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Daljeet Saluja, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daljeet Saluja, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Caribbean and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

Dr. Saluja works at FALLSTAFF MEDICAL CTR in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fallstaff Medical Ctr
    6821 Reisterstown Rd Ste 106, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 358-6450
  2. 2
    Saluja Medical Associates
    312 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 523-1404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
  • University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 16, 2019
    I have been a patient with Dr. Daljeet Saluja for over 10 years. He is a very compassionate, caring doctor that truly has your best interest at heart. And he takes the time to listen to what you have to say and then acts accordingly but, for your best interest. Alot of my family and friends see him as well. He is highly recommended by my family and myself.
    Cheryl Mills — Aug 16, 2019
    About Dr. Daljeet Saluja, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1326011024
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Oakland Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Caribbean
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daljeet Saluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saluja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saluja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saluja works at FALLSTAFF MEDICAL CTR in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Saluja’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saluja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saluja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.