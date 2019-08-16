Dr. Daljeet Saluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daljeet Saluja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daljeet Saluja, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Caribbean and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Dr. Saluja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fallstaff Medical Ctr6821 Reisterstown Rd Ste 106, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 358-6450
-
2
Saluja Medical Associates312 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 523-1404
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saluja?
I have been a patient with Dr. Daljeet Saluja for over 10 years. He is a very compassionate, caring doctor that truly has your best interest at heart. And he takes the time to listen to what you have to say and then acts accordingly but, for your best interest. Alot of my family and friends see him as well. He is highly recommended by my family and myself.
About Dr. Daljeet Saluja, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326011024
Education & Certifications
- North Oakland Medical Center
- American University Of Caribbean
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saluja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saluja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saluja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saluja works at
Dr. Saluja speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saluja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saluja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.