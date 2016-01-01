Dr. Daliya Khuon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khuon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daliya Khuon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daliya Khuon, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University (Feinberg SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
About Dr. Daliya Khuon, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1598909202
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee - Memphis (GME)
- Northwestern University (Feinberg SOM)
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
