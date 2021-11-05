Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelinkovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presbyterain St Lukes Med Center
Locations
1
Du Page Medical Group Ltd1259 Rickert Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 355-1300
2
Bartlett Office1110 W Schick Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (630) 372-1100
3
Elgin Office1600 N Randall Rd Ste 101, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions
4
Downtown Chicago Office2112 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (630) 372-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
They are very nice and treat you like you family glad I had my surgery with them
About Dr. Dalip Pelinkovic, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Albanian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterain St Lukes Med Center
- Bg Trauma Clinic
- Creighton University Med Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
