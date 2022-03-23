See All Hand Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Dalibel Bravo, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dalibel Bravo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Bravo works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 401, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    8400 NW 53rd St Ste F104, Miami, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Homestead Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Dalibel Bravo, MD

  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
  • English
  • 1053722744
Education & Certifications

  • Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
  • NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dalibel Bravo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bravo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravo.

