Dr. Olivier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalia Olivier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dalia Olivier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Lutheran Medical Center514 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 431-2600
- 2 3117 41ST St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 278-5100
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- 1801081518
Dr. Olivier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olivier has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olivier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivier. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivier.
