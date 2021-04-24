Dr. Moghazy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalia Moghazy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dalia Moghazy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Moghazy works at
Locations
Texas Children's Hospital6651 Main St Ste F760, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 335-0335
Houston Methodist Hospital6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 335-0335MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moghazy is a great OBGYN, there is many great things I can say about her but the truth is that she best at what she does and it shows. Making sure that my journey to motherhood was less stressful and was well informed by her and staff of what is to come.
About Dr. Dalia Moghazy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1023437316
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moghazy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moghazy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moghazy has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moghazy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moghazy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moghazy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moghazy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moghazy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.