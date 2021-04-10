See All Gastroenterologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Dalia Ibrahim-Abdelaziz, MD

Gastroenterology
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dalia Ibrahim-Abdelaziz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz works at Digestive Care Center in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Digestive Care Center
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 430, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Constipation
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 10, 2021
    I have been a patient to Dr. Ibrahim for a few years.  Upon meeting Dr. Ibrahim, both Dr. Ibrahim and her team were extremely compassionate.  I still continue to receive superb medical treatment and ample time with Dr. Ibrahim, her medical care, bedside manner, and genuine compassion in regards to my quality of my life have remained beyond expectations.  I am currently under the medical care of multiple specialty physicians, and Dr. Ibrahim and her team have been amazing. Dr. Ibrahim, Carroll, and the remainder of her team have been extremely helpful, heartfelt and compassionate, while also exhibiting extreme professionalism and outstanding bedside manner. Dr. Ibrahim has never given up on me and treating my health conditions, and always follows through with my medical care.  Dr. Ibrahim and has spent extensive time with me listening to my concerns and addressing all my questions, while always making ample time with me despite her busy schedule-this has meant a lot to me. Thank you!
    Melissa S — Apr 10, 2021
    About Dr. Dalia Ibrahim-Abdelaziz, MD

    Gastroenterology
    15 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1356502116
    Education & Certifications

    GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz works at Digestive Care Center in Laguna Hills, CA.

    Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation, and more.

    Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim-Abdelaziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

