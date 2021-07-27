See All Ophthalmologists in Lighthouse Point, FL
Dr. Dalia Girgis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dalia Girgis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.

Dr. Girgis works at Insight Eye Institute in Lighthouse Point, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blepharitis and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Insight Eye Institute
    2046 NE 36th St, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 (954) 994-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Broward Health Imperial Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Primary Angle Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 27, 2021
    I have been treated by Dr. Girgis for over two years. She is kind, courteous and explains everything to me. She is THE Ophthalmologist to use in South Florida. The entire staff is courteous and professional. I have never waited more than five minutes to be seen by her staff.
    John Howes — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Dalia Girgis, MD

    Ophthalmology
    15 years of experience
    English
    1922232735
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Wisconsin Madison, Madison, Wi
    Internal Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Fla
    Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Louisiana State University
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

