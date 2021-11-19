Dr. Dalia Dawoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dalia Dawoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Dalia Dawoud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Locations
Riverside Office3660 Park Sierra Dr Ste 208, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 687-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dawoud was excellent! And the staff was wonderful especially Cassidy, Laurie & Yvonne. Thank you
About Dr. Dalia Dawoud, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawoud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawoud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawoud.
