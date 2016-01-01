Dr. Dalia Davood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dalia Davood, MD
Overview
Dr. Dalia Davood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Locations
Advocate Medical Group 1875 Dempster1875 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (773) 413-6900
Advocate Medical Group - Des Plaines Rand Road77 Rand Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 655-8500Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dalia Davood, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davood has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.