Dr. Dali Chen, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dali Chen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Bejing Medical University.

Dr. Chen works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Locations

    Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 205, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 565-6777
    Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
(253) 565-6777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(8)
Nov 11, 2021
Yes! Very thorough and knowledgeable. Spends quality time giving guidance and inquiries about any health issues. I appreciate his professional and direct advice. He takes great care of my husband.
About Dr. Dali Chen, MD

  Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  English, Chinese
  1801890538
Education & Certifications

  University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
  University of Texas Health Science Center
  Bejing Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dali Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Chen has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

