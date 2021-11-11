Dr. Dali Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dali Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dali Chen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Bejing Medical University.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph1708 Yakima Ave Ste 205, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 565-6777
Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 565-6777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Yes! Very thorough and knowledgeable. Spends quality time giving guidance and inquiries about any health issues. I appreciate his professional and direct advice. He takes great care of my husband.
About Dr. Dali Chen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Bejing Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.