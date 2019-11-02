Dr. Dale Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Yoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dale Yoo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in McKinney, TX. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital

Locations
Heart Rhythm Specialists7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 230, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 372-4505
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After the screwup you the front office, Dr. Yoo went out of his way to make sure and help me keep my appointment. He is very kind, personable, and the best doctor. He takes really good care of me!
About Dr. Dale Yoo, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1780799015
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
