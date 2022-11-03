Overview

Dr. Dale Whitaker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.



Dr. Whitaker works at Jacksonville Orthopaedic Inst in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.