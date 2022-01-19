Overview

Dr. Dale Wheeler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Wheeler works at Excelsior Orthopaedics in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Trigger Finger Release and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.