Dr. Dale Tylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Tylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Dale Tylor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Tylor works at
Locations
-
1
Dale Tylor1819 State St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 327-6673Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tylor?
Dr. Tylor is a hero! She saw us on a Saturday afternoon, with only a moments notice, to remove a toy from my 2 year-old son’s nose. She explained the procedure to me and my son so he wasn’t scared and was well prepared with several devices ready to go. Before we knew it, my son was sucking on a lollipop and we were on our way in less than an hour. Her office was immaculate and staff was so helpful. I would highly recommend Dr. Tylor.
About Dr. Dale Tylor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891884359
Education & Certifications
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego - Pediatric Otolaryngology
- University of Florida - Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
- University of Florida - General Surgery
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tylor works at
Dr. Tylor has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.