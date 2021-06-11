Dr. Dale Toce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Toce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dale Toce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Enfield Office7 Elm St Ste 201, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 741-6678
Central Connecticut Cardiolgsts19 Woodland St Ste 35, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 651-4358
Central Connecticut Cardiologists21 Woodland St Ste 211, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 525-1234
- 4 381 Hopmeadow St Ste 304, Weatogue, CT 06089 Directions (860) 651-4358
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. Toce an expert who keeps up with research and is on top of his field. I also like all of the experience he has which has transferred over to my best care. Thank you, Dr. Toce!
About Dr. Dale Toce, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083608582
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
- University Of Connecticut School Med
- University Of Connecticut School Of Med
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
