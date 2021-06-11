See All Cardiologists in Enfield, CT
Dr. Dale Toce, MD

Cardiology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dale Toce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Toce works at Central Connecticut Cardiologists in Enfield, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Weatogue, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Enfield Office
    7 Elm St Ste 201, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 741-6678
    Central Connecticut Cardiolgsts
    19 Woodland St Ste 35, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 651-4358
    Central Connecticut Cardiologists
    21 Woodland St Ste 211, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 525-1234
    381 Hopmeadow St Ste 304, Weatogue, CT 06089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 651-4358

Hospital Affiliations
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 11, 2021
    I find Dr. Toce an expert who keeps up with research and is on top of his field. I also like all of the experience he has which has transferred over to my best care. Thank you, Dr. Toce!
    Jude Connick — Jun 11, 2021
    About Dr. Dale Toce, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083608582
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Maryland
    • University Of Connecticut School Med
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Med
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale Toce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toce has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Toce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

