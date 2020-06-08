Overview

Dr. Dale Swanholm, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Highland Village, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Swanholm works at HV Family Medicine in Highland Village, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.