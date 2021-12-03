Dr. Dale Snead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Snead, MD
Overview
Dr. Dale Snead, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Locations
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 817-1200
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics1401 W County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46142 Directions (317) 817-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Doctor Snead if you want results and want to get back to 100% after an injury. He did my operation after a wrist injury from an auto accident. He expects a lot from his patients and will push you harder than you feel you want to be pushed but in the end it is worth it. I had a lot of other injuries and pain after my accident so it was hard to focus on my recovery with him but he would not accept anything less than my best effort. He was always direct and honest and always open to answer any questions. When I wasn't progressing the way he thought I should be, he increased my physical therapy sessions. I wasn't thrilled about it then but I very much appreciate it now. If you are looking for a Doctor to coddle you and feel bad for you, he may not be the one for you, but if you want good results and a Doctor who cares about getting you back to 100%, Dr. Snead is top notch!!
About Dr. Dale Snead, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366489338
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Sp Med Center
- Wright St U
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
- Miami Of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snead has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snead has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Snead. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.