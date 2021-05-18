Overview

Dr. Dale Sloan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Sloan works at Lutheran Surgical in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.