Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD

Dermatology
5 (495)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD is a dermatologist in Austin, TX. Dr. Schaefer completed a residency at Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Flexible Or Transitional Year. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Spicewood Springs. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Schaefer is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Spicewood Springs
    3807 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 476-9195
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Shingles
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 39 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1407895253
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Flexible Or Transitional Year
  • Baylor College Of Med
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 495 ratings
Patient Ratings (495)
5 Star
(480)
4 Star
(9)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schaefer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

495 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

