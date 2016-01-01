Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD
Overview
Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD is a dermatologist in Austin, TX. Dr. Schaefer completed a residency at Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Flexible Or Transitional Year. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Spicewood Springs. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Schaefer is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Spicewood Springs3807 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 476-9195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1407895253
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaefer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaefer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schaefer speaks Spanish.
495 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.