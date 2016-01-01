Dr. Dale Rustad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rustad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Rustad, MD
Overview
Dr. Dale Rustad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in De Pere, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea East De Pere Health Center3860 Monroe Rd, De Pere, WI 54115 Directions (920) 431-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dale Rustad, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rustad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rustad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rustad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rustad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustad.
