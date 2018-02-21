Overview

Dr. Dale Rice, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



They frequently treat conditions like Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), Allergic Rhinitis and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.