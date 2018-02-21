Dr. Dale Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Rice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dale Rice, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
They frequently treat conditions like Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), Allergic Rhinitis and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1450 San Pablo St Ste 5100, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5790
-
2
Keck Medicine of USC1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery on every part of my sinuses with Dr. Rice. It was successful and changed my life! No more chronic sinusitis and infections. He and his staff were responsive and professional. Even though I was referred to him for surgery by another ENT, Dr. Rice tried one last treatment to see if surgery was avoidable. I respected that I was not automatically rushed into surgery. I have recommended Dr. Rice to friends who had successful surgeries too.
About Dr. Dale Rice, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice has seen patients for Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), Allergic Rhinitis and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
