Overview

Dr. Dale Prokupek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Prokupek works at Dale A Prokupek MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cold Sore, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.