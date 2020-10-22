See All Gastroenterologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Dale Prokupek, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dale Prokupek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Prokupek works at Dale A Prokupek MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cold Sore, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aaron M. Perlmutter MD Inc
    8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 360-6807

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 22, 2020
    My Hubby and I have been with Dr. P. for about 10 yrs. He and his NP Jeanne Hershey Webber found my hubby was extremely sick and they are the only people I entrust myself or family to seen by. They pray for my hubby's recovery just as I do. The whole office actually really cares about us personally and are always there in hard times. Thanks to all of you. I don't know what I would do without you. The best Internist and G.I. Doc we have ever been to. Thank you all for your professionalism, incredible smarts and caring. we love you
    Lucy and Gary Lester — Oct 22, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Dale Prokupek, MD
    About Dr. Dale Prokupek, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780725408
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Residency
    • UCLA/Cedars Sinai Mc
    Internship
    • UCLA Westwood
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale Prokupek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prokupek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prokupek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prokupek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prokupek works at Dale A Prokupek MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Prokupek’s profile.

    Dr. Prokupek has seen patients for Cold Sore, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prokupek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Prokupek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prokupek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prokupek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prokupek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

