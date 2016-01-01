Dr. Dale Peeples, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peeples is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Peeples, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dale Peeples, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dale Peeples, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245281849
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Peeples using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Peeples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peeples has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peeples on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peeples has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peeples.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peeples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peeples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.