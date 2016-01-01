See All Psychiatrists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Dale Peeples, MD

Psychiatry
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dale Peeples, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Peeples works at AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry) in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)
    997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

About Dr. Dale Peeples, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1245281849
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

