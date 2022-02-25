Dr. Dale Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. Dale Mitchell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center San Diego
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Healthscripps Clinic Med Lab9333 Genesee Ave Ste 170, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 882-8350Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Kulreet K Chaudhary Apc9850 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
I absolutely adore Dr Mitchell. He is a very nice, intelligent doctor who will take the time to answer all your questions and concerns. I came to him as a FTM, with 100,000 questions, he answered every single one. I ended up having a breech baby and having a scheduled C section and let me tell you... YOU WANT DR MITCHELL! An amazing surgeon. Along with my C section, he preformed other surgeries. He is so calm and well mannered, do yourself a favor and use him as your OBGYN! One of the best doctors!
About Dr. Dale Mitchell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1982701926
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.