Overview

Dr. Dale Mitchell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center San Diego



Dr. Mitchell works at SCRIPPS CLINIC MEDICAL GROUP, INC in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.