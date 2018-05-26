Overview

Dr. Dale Lange, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Helen Hayes Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Lange works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Horn Disease, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.