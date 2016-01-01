Overview

Dr. Dale Lacroix, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Lacroix works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.