Overview

Dr. Dale Kooistra, MD is a Dermatologist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kooistra works at DALE A KOOISTRA MD PHD in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Warts, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.