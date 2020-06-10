Dr. Dale Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Kirby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dale Kirby, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their residency with University Of Md Med Sys
Dr. Kirby works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates6701 Airport Blvd Ste D330, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 607-9797
-
2
Cardiology Associates1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 101, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 607-9797
-
3
Cardiology Associates3715 Dauphin St Ste 4400, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (800) 842-4009
Hospital Affiliations
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirby?
On 5-12-2020 at 10:30 pm, Dr. Kirby came to see me in intensive care at Springhill Medical Center. Earlier in the day, I had a TAVR but my heart rate became unstable in recovery and required immediate attention. Dr. Kirby's first words were "Are you ready for a pacemaker?" Within one hour, Dr. Kirby had assembled a team and I had a pacemaker. My heart rate and vital signs stabilized completely. His quick action gave me new life and I was released from the hospital the following day. Dr. Kirby is an outstanding cardiac electrophysiologist. He acted in record time to install my pacemaker. He has my highest recommendation and I would seek him out for further care if needed.
About Dr. Dale Kirby, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1013956697
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirby works at
Dr. Kirby has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.