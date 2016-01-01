Dr. Intihar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dale Intihar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dale Intihar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Locations
Florida Health Care Plan Pharmacy309 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Ste 1, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 445-7073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dale Intihar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1164490199
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Intihar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Intihar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Intihar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Intihar.
