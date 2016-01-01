See All Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Dale Hsieh, MD

Psychiatry
5 (8)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dale Hsieh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hsieh works at Stillpoint Counseling Services, Austin, TX in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stillpoint Counseling Services, Austin, TX
    3625 Menchaca Rd Ste 202, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 491-8444
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Dale Hsieh, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871796607
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hsieh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hsieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hsieh works at Stillpoint Counseling Services, Austin, TX in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hsieh’s profile.

Dr. Hsieh has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsieh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsieh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

