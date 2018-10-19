Overview

Dr. Dale Horne, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Horne works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY and Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.