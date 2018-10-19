See All Neurosurgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Overview

Dr. Dale Horne, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and UC Health West Chester Hospital.

Dr. Horne works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY and Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayfield Clinic Inc.
    3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mayfield Brain & Spine
    350 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 160, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 569-5200
  3. 3
    Riverhills Neuroscience
    10550 Montgomery Rd # 33, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
  • UC Health West Chester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Span
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 19, 2018
    Dr. Horn is an excellent surgeon. He spent all the time I wanted and thoroughly explained by condition and the procedure he recommended for me. Dr. Horn is knowledgeable and carefully explains the procedure. He is a caring and compassionate surgeon.
    Henry Vinson JD — Oct 19, 2018
    About Dr. Dale Horne, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023011707
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale Horne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Horne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

