Dr. Dale Horne, MD
Overview
Dr. Dale Horne, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and UC Health West Chester Hospital.
Dr. Horne works at
Locations
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Mayfield Brain & Spine350 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 160, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (513) 569-5200
Riverhills Neuroscience10550 Montgomery Rd # 33, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 791-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Horn is an excellent surgeon. He spent all the time I wanted and thoroughly explained by condition and the procedure he recommended for me. Dr. Horn is knowledgeable and carefully explains the procedure. He is a caring and compassionate surgeon.
About Dr. Dale Horne, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1023011707
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
