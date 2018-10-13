Overview

Dr. Dale Holdren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Holdren works at Kitsap Eye Physicians in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Port Orchard, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

