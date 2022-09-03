Overview

Dr. Dale Helman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Helman works at Central California Neurology in Salinas, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.