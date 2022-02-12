Dr. Dale Harrington, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Harrington, DO
Overview
Dr. Dale Harrington, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Harrington works at
Locations
Orlando Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA5830 LAKE UNDERHILL RD, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 658-0228
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 150, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 971-3337
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrington?
Had my tonsils removed at 25 after repeated illness. I went to my local ENT at first but my aunt told me about my cousins’ experience with Dr. Harrington as kids so I decided to set up a consult. I was blown away at the difference in his confidence and positivity compared to my local doc. I felt comfortable setting up the surgery after the consult as he eased my fears(being an adult getting a tonsillectomy is known to be more intense and painful than when you’re younger). I will say that the front desk staff was more on the basic, tired, and unfriendly side. But he is not the only doc there and I don’t blame him for that. However, the surgery center staff was amazing. I was called and given clear instructions and was taken care of so well on surgery day. I had to walk in alone(covidy times) but they babied me (not overly) and made me feel nurtured. My anesthesiologist was also great, and Dr. H had great bedside manner. Would recommend to anyone; he’s definitely the best I’ve ever met!
About Dr. Dale Harrington, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083676183
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrington works at
Dr. Harrington has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harrington speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.
