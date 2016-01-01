Overview

Dr. Dale Hanson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Hanson works at Linda D. Norrell M.d. Pllc in Flint, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.