Overview

Dr. Dale Grunewald, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Trinity Muscatine and Washington County Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Grunewald works at Jordan Creek Family Medicine Clinic in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.