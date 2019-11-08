Dr. Dale Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Greene, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Eastside Womens Specialists PC48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 456, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-6224
St. Vincents Chalkville Clinic LLC5890 Valley Rd Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 592-5499Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 11:45amFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Trinty Obgyn3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 320, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-5499
- Grandview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Greene is always very thorough and makes you comfortable. I love love love him and his nurse. He has been my dr for as long as I can remember. Did I mention he goes above and beyond. Very good Dr
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1508897174
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene works at
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
