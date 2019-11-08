Overview

Dr. Dale Greene, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Greene works at EASTSIDE WOMENS SPECIALISTS PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.