Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dale Greenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Dale Greenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedic Center1641 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 629-6262Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Orthopedic Center350 Mary St Ste F, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 639-6699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Wait was not long As always Dr Greenberg was excellent
About Dr. Dale Greenberg, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1699773952
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Regl Med Ctr
- University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program
- Univeristy Of Florida
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Joint Drainage and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenberg speaks Spanish.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.